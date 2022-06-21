Music notes: The Kid LAROI, Halsey, Pitbull, Zedd, Ed Sheeran and Harry Styles

The Kid LAROI went crowd-surfing during his tour stop in Copenhagen. He shared a video of the moment he dove off the stage to his Instagram Stories.

Speaking of touring, Halsey revealed how they get ready before a show. So, if you want to nail Halsey’s stage look, head on over to their Instagram for the About Face makeup tutorial video.

Pitbull celebrated the 11th anniversary of his album Planet Pit, which contained the hits “Give Me Everything,” “Hey Baby,” “International Love” and more. He asked fans on TikTok, “What’s your favorite track?” Planet Pit has sold over 2 million copies in the U.S.

﻿Zedd ﻿might not have the best listening skills when it comes to exercising. He revealed, “My trainer told me I need to do more poolups…” — and shared a bunch of photos of him hanging out in the pool with his friends.

Ed Sheeran has created a new, limited tour version of his guitar, which fans can preorder now on SheeranGuitars.com. The instrument was made in celebration of his ongoing Mathematics Tour and has the titles of his past five albums on its fretboard inlays.

Speaking of Ed’s tour, he announced on TikTok that he performed for over 1 million people in the past seven weeks. He told his fans, “I hope each one of you had an amazing time.”

It’s been revealed that Miss Piggy from The Muppets has been sliding into Harry Styles‘ DMs. Her ex, Kermit The Frog, ratted her out to E! News. “She doesn’t slide in. It’s more like a head-on collision,” Kermit deadpanned. He also begged her, “Please stop DMing Harry Styles and asking for backstage passes. His manager is starting to get concerned!”

