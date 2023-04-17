Music notes: will.i.am, Doja Cat, Halsey and more

Will.i.am is mourning the death of The Script guitarist Mark Sheehan, who passed away Friday at the age of 46. Will collaborated with The Script on their hit “Hall of Fame” and judged The Voice in the U.K. with Script lead singer Danny O’Donoghue. “My heart is broken…,” he tweeted. “Prayers to Mark’s spirit & family…”

Taylor Swift’s fans are looking out for her post Joe Alwyn breakup. During her concert in Tampa, Florida, on Saturday, a fan held up a sign that simply said, “You OK?” Taylor responded with a thumbs-up. The quick interaction was captured by another concertgoer and posted to TikTok.

Doja Cat’s latest tattoo of a human/animal hybrid creature sparked criticism online, with some calling it demonic. But Doja took to Instagram to explain the ink’s real inspiration: illustrations from the 1655 edition of Fortunio Liceti‘s Monsters, about deformities in nature. “Your fear is not my problem,” she captioned her post.

Halsey has parted ways with her longtime label Capitol Records. The split comes almost a year after the singer criticized the label for not allowing her to release “So Good” unless they could “fake a viral moment on TikTok” for publicity. Halsey was signed to Capitol via its subsidiary label Astralwerks in 2014. Halsey’s managers said in a statement to People that they “are excited about exploring a new partnership and sharing new music with fans.”

