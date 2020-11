I’m a new fan of the band Lany, their album “Mama’s Boy” is so good! Download it. We play “If this is the last time” on KS95 you probably have heard it, ugly cried, called your parents, or did both like I did. A song needed in 2020. Had a fun interview with Paul Klein, he talks about what it’s like to play in Minneapolis, Christmas traditions, and how emotional it was filming this video with their parents.

Here’s the Video for “If this is the last time”