“My voice is safe”: The Weeknd’s ready to reschedule LA show he cut short

Don’t worry fans: The Weeknd’s golden voice is back in business.

The chart-topping singer cut his September 4 show in Los Angeles short after just 15 minutes and four songs because his voice, as he put it, “went out.” On Twitter, he said he was “devastated” but would make it up to fans soon. Now he says everything’s all good.

“Doctor says my voice is safe and with rest i’ll be solid and able to bring the show my TORONTO fans are waiting for,” the Canadian superstar wrote on Instagram, referring to his two hometown concerts later this month.

He added, “LA date is being worked out soon. thank you SO much for all the love and understanding that’s come my way. i love you all so much… XO.”

One of Weeknd’s Toronto shows had to be rescheduled, as well: It was called off minutes before the arena’s doors opened when one of Canada’s main mobile providers, Rogers, crashed and the venue couldn’t process tickets, food and beverage or merch sales.

Variety reports that the L.A. show that was cut short was also being filmed for an episode of the singer’s upcoming HBO series, The Idol, which is why the show’s star, Lily-Rose Depp, appeared onstage in a white gown and delivered her lines in character.

