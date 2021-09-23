Nas, Daddy Yankee, Jazmine Sullivan, Normani & more perform at Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3

Kevin Mazue

Rihanna‘s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 on Wednesday was more spectacular than ever, featuring performances by Nas, Daddy Yankee, BIA, Jazmine Sullivan, Ricky Martin, Normani, and Jade Novah.

Joined by a group of models, RiRi made a dynamic appearance, seductively lying on a couch to the beat of Busta Rhymes and Janet Jackson‘s “What’s It Gonna Be? and Busta’s “Break Ya Neck,” according to Billboard.

“It’s not easy in a corset!” the nine-time Grammy winner told Entertainment Tonight. “I had to make it work!” she added with a laugh. “But it’s my way of just being part of my show. I won’t do it every single time, but I like to be in there a little bit.”

Now in its third year, the Savage X Fenty show has become a high priority for many stars.

“They’re calling us now, and it feels so great that it has that credibility and that people value the stage,” Rihanna shared. “People even pull out from other shows to be a part of it. If we keep pushing ourselves and challenging our show year after year, I feel like we could really do wonders.”

Recorded at the Westin Bonaventure Hotel & Suites in Los Angeles, Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 will stream on Amazon Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide beginning Friday, September 24.

