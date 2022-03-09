Natasha Bedingfield unveils ‘The Masked Singer’ tour

Credit: The Masked Singer/Right Angle Entertainment

Natasha Bedingfield and her “Pepper” costume may not have won season six of The Masked Singer, but she’s still walking away with a cool prize. The singer is kicking off the 2022 Masked Singer national tour and will serve as its official host.

“My time on The Masked Singer was such a thrilling challenge and a unique way to get good music across to a wide audience,” she said in a statement. “I’m so excited to carry that into what will be unlike any other touring experience I’ve had.”

According to a press release, the tour will span 50 North American stops, starting in St. Louis, Missouri, on May 28. Other destinations include Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Los Angeles, Las Vegas and more. As for who’s joining Natasha on tour, beloved characters such as “Queen of Hearts,” “Taco,” “Alien,” “Robot,” “Baby” and “Monster,” — plus “Thingamabob” from season seven — will all hit the stage.

But, there’s a catch. On every show, one local celebrity also will slip into costume, and it’s up to the audience to unmask them before the night ends.

Tickets are on sale now on the official tour website, as well as VIPNation.

