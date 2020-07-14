Crisco, Dez & Ryan

Naya Rivera dead at age 33 (1987 – 2020)

Naya Rivera
In this Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2016 photo, Naya Rivera poses for a portrait in New York. (Photo by Taylor Jewell/Invision/AP)

On July 8th, actress Naya Rivera best known for her time on the hit show, Glee was reported missing after a trip to Lake Piru with her son. Now, nearly six days later it’s been confirmed that Rivera is dead.

The Ventura County Sheriff’s department found and identified the body of the 33 year old actress yesterday, July 13th.