Naya Rivera dead at age 33 (1987 – 2020)

In this Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2016 photo, Naya Rivera poses for a portrait in New York. (Photo by Taylor Jewell/Invision/AP)

On July 8th, actress Naya Rivera best known for her time on the hit show, Glee was reported missing after a trip to Lake Piru with her son. Now, nearly six days later it’s been confirmed that Rivera is dead.

The Ventura County Sheriff’s department found and identified the body of the 33 year old actress yesterday, July 13th.

The missing person at Lake Puru has been identified as Naya Rivera, 33, of Los Angeles. SAR operation will continue at first light. @VCAirUnit @fillmoresheriff @Cal_OES pic.twitter.com/bC3qaZS3Ra — Ventura Co. Sheriff (@VENTURASHERIFF) July 9, 2020

Rest sweet, Naya. What a force you were. Love and peace to your family. — Jane Lynch (@janemarielynch) July 13, 2020

Now more than ever we must lift her family and friends up especially Josey! My heart is sent to them… Josey you are truly loved by every single person who loves your mommy! I love you Naya! — Alex Newell (@thealexnewell) July 13, 2020

She was bold. She was outrageous. She was a LOT of fun. Naya made me laugh like no one else on that set. I always said it while we were working together and I’ve maintained it ever since. Her playful, wicked sense of humor never ceased to bring a smile to my face. — Darren Criss (@DarrenCriss) July 14, 2020