NBC’s cast of ‘SMASH’ are coming together for a virtual reunion

Did you watch SMASH back in 2013?! This week, the Actors Fund in association with PEOPLE have announced a special one-night-only streaming event: “Bombshell in Concert” (captured in 2015), featuring a reunion of original cast members from the NBC series SMASH!

Original cast members set to appear include; Christian Borle, Jaime Cepero, Will Chase, Brian d’Arcy James, Jack Davenport, Ann Harada, Megan Hilty, Jeremy Jordan, Katharine McPhee, Andy Mientus, Debra Messing, Leslie Odom Jr., Krysta Rodriguez, and Wesley Taylor.

This special event will stream Wednesday, May 20 at 8:00 PM ET!

And guess who else will be there?! Not only will the cast be reunited, but the evening will be introduced by the two-time Academy Award winner Renée Zellweger and the reunion will be hosted by the hilarious Julie Klausner of Difficult People!

Don’t remember SMASH? Watch the trailer below and stream both seasons for free on NBC.com!



BONUS: For those of you that do remember the show, take a look at MsMojo’s top 10 best songs from the series.

