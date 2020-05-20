NBC’s cast of ‘SMASH’ reunite for a special one-night-only streaming event

Posted by: KS95 May 20, 2020 50 Views

Okay, all you SMASH fans … tonight is the big night!

The Actors Fund in association with PeopleTV will present a special one-night-only streaming event: “Bombshell in Concert” (captured in 2015), featuring a reunion of original cast members from the NBC series SMASH!

The evening will be introduced by two-time Academy Award winner Renée Zellweger and the reunion will be hosted by the hilarious Julie Klausner of Difficult People! Cast members set to appear include; Christian Borle, Jaime Cepero, Will Chase, Brian d’Arcy James, Jack Davenport, Ann Harada, Megan Hilty, Jeremy Jordan, Katharine McPhee, Andy Mientus, Debra Messing, Leslie Odom Jr., Krysta Rodriguez, and Wesley Taylor.

Watch the reunion below:

