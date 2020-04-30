NBC’s ‘Parks and Recreation’ is reuniting for a scripted special benefitting Feeding America’s COVID-19 Response Fund

If you’re a fan of NBC’s Parks and Recreation, you’re probably SUPER excited for tonight’s scripted reunion special!

Last week we were teased with the following tweet.

Leslie Knope wants to let you in on a secret… On April 30, #ParksAndRec is returning to NBC for “A Parks and Recreation Special”. Our workplace proximity associates, along with our neighbors at @StateFarm, are raising money for @FeedingAmerica. Join us! https://t.co/YuyWBTYmrH pic.twitter.com/ZId6Lq3rkJ — Parks and Recreation (@parksandrecnbc) April 23, 2020

And today, we woke up and saw this hilarious preview!



Leslie, Ron and friends check in on each other during a challenging time as the cast of Parks and Recreation reunites for a special benefiting Feeding America’s COVID-19 Response Fund. Watch the special Thursday at 8:30pm ET/PT.

TUNE IN TONIGHT FOR THE REUNION SPECIAL BENEFITTING FEEDING AMERICA’S COVID-19 RESPONSE FUND!