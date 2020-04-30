NBC’s ‘Parks and Recreation’ is reuniting for a scripted special benefitting Feeding America’s COVID-19 Response Fund

Posted by: KS95 April 30, 2020

If you’re a fan of NBC’s Parks and Recreation, you’re probably SUPER excited for tonight’s scripted reunion special!

Last week we were teased with the following tweet.

And today, we woke up and saw this hilarious preview!

Leslie, Ron and friends check in on each other during a challenging time as the cast of Parks and Recreation reunites for a special benefiting Feeding America’s COVID-19 Response Fund. Watch the special Thursday at 8:30pm ET/PT.

TUNE IN TONIGHT FOR THE REUNION SPECIAL BENEFITTING FEEDING AMERICA’S COVID-19 RESPONSE FUND!

