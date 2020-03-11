NCAA President issues a statement limiting attendance at NCAA events

Hopefully you weren’t planning on attending the NCAA tournament this year! Why? Because NCAA President Mark Emmert issued a statement today about … you guessed it … COVID-19. And let’s just say, there are A LOT of unhappy fans out there.
The statement basically states that although they will be moving forward with the tournament at this time attendance will be limited to essential staff and limited family. You can read the full statement below:
NCAA President Mark Emmert statement on limiting attendance at NCAA events: https://t.co/TIHHJjdse5 pic.twitter.com/8I1HdceDfN
