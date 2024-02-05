‘NCIS: Hawaii’ star Vanessa Lachey selected as USO Global Ambassador

USO

The United Service Organizations (USO) has named NCIS: Hawaii star Vanessa Lachey as a USO Global Ambassador. She joins longtime USO Global Ambassador and her NCIS franchise co-star Wilmer Valderrama.

“Lachey, who has deep-rooted military connections, will help further the USO mission to strengthen the well-being of the people who serve and their families through its core programs,” the organization said.

In the announcement, Lachey said, “My journey as a military kid, born on a base in the Philippines and raised within the military lifestyle, has instilled in me a deep appreciation for the sacrifices and dedication of all military families, and I am honored to serve as a USO Global Ambassador.”

She continued, “As an ambassador, I am eager to amplify the important work and impact of the USO, bringing my personal experiences to the forefront and inspiring my fellow Americans to join me in expressing gratitude and support for our brave service members and their families.”

J.D. Crouch II, USO CEO and president said, “Vanessa understands the significance of the USO mission and the importance of providing support to our service members and their families. I look forward to working alongside her and seeing her connect with the military community in this new role.”

