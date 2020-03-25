Need a vacation from this self-isolation? Hotel livestreams are here to help!

With most Americans stuck in their homes, many probably feel like they’ll never get to go on vacation again. Well, thanks to the Internet there is a way to feel like you’re getting away without ever leaving your home.

Several hotels across the country and around the world are livestreaming their views, which can make you feel like you’re going on a “digital” vacation. Not only can you see the beauty, but you can even hear the sounds, which may just brighten your day.

Sure these might not be your “dream vacations” but right now, something is better than nothing.

Hotel livestreams include: