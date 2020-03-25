Need a vacation from this self-isolation? Hotel livestreams are here to help!

With most Americans stuck in their homes, many probably feel like they’ll never get to go on vacation again. Well, thanks to the Internet there is a way to feel like you’re getting away without ever leaving your home.
Several hotels across the country and around the world are livestreaming their views, which can make you feel like you’re going on a “digital” vacation. Not only can you see the beauty, but you can even hear the sounds, which may just brighten your day.
Sure these might not be your “dream vacations” but right now, something is better than nothing.
Hotel livestreams include:
- Malibu Beach Inn: Malibu, California – Folks can get beach views of the Pacific ocean, and may even get a chance to spot a whale. Check it out here.
- Hotel Del Coronado: Coronado, California – The San Diego hotel points it webcam right on the beach where folks can enjoy “Crashing waves. Ocean breezes. Beaming sunshine.” Check it out here.
- Bahia Resort Hotel: San Diego, California – This hotel is located on its own 14-acre peninsula in Mission Bay, with views of tropical gardens, and miles of shoreline. Check it out here.
- The Inbal: Jerusalem, Israel – With the hotel located on top of a hill viewers get a look at Jerusalem’s Liberty Bell Park and the Old City. Check it out here.
- Le Barthelemy Hotel & Spa: St. Barths- Who isn’t relaxed by the sounds of the water? Well, that’s exactly what you’ll get with this livestream of audio of the ocean recorded at the Natures Reserve. Check it out at the bottom of the website, here.