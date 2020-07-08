Staci & Hutch

By KS95 Afternoon Show |

Netflix debuts new ‘Baby-Sitters Club’ to positive reviews

bsc-group-gallery-4317r-1583871349
IMAGE: NETFLIX

On July 3rd, Netflix gave the world a shiny new reboot of the classic book/tv series The Baby-Sitters Club complete with our favorite original characters! … and maybe the release date was slightly outshined by the same day Disney+ release of Hamilton, but now that’s it’s been a few days people have definitely noticed.

As of today, Baby-Sitters Club has a 100% average tomatometer and a 94% audience approval rating. It seems our favorite team of pre-teen sitters are hitting the sweet spot between nostalgia and fresh.

Watch the trailer below!

Check out what the Twitterverse is saying about the new reboot: