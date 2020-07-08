Netflix debuts new ‘Baby-Sitters Club’ to positive reviews

IMAGE: NETFLIX

On July 3rd, Netflix gave the world a shiny new reboot of the classic book/tv series The Baby-Sitters Club complete with our favorite original characters! … and maybe the release date was slightly outshined by the same day Disney+ release of Hamilton, but now that’s it’s been a few days people have definitely noticed.

As of today, Baby-Sitters Club has a 100% average tomatometer and a 94% audience approval rating. It seems our favorite team of pre-teen sitters are hitting the sweet spot between nostalgia and fresh.

Watch the trailer below!



Check out what the Twitterverse is saying about the new reboot:

Five mins into the new #babysittersclub on @netflix: Mary Ann is black and Kristy is talking about dismantling the patriarchy in the very first scene and this is the BSC we need and deserve — Jamila Allidina (@jamila_allidina) July 3, 2020

Honestly LIVING for these young queens doing their own Queer Eye make-better 😭 #babysittersclub is now streaming, only on Netflix! pic.twitter.com/aqQO0FsNtJ — Queer Eye (@QueerEye) July 3, 2020

obsessed with the babysitters club netflix reboot and claudia kishi still being a fashion icon pic.twitter.com/slkHlvvzTi — rest in peace charleena lyles (@skintinty) July 3, 2020

so the Netflix reboot of #babysittersclub is everything 10-year-old me ever wanted and I am WEEPING @netflix pic.twitter.com/eiWCt51Pwd — QUINN HOPP Ⓥ (@qhopp) July 4, 2020