Netflix released a first look trailer of Michelle Obama’s documentary ‘Becoming’

Back in 2018, former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama’s production company Higher Ground decided to partner with Netflix for a series of documentaries, which have included the Oscar-winning American Factory and recent release Crip Camp.

The third film from the company is Becoming, titled after Michelle Obama’s bestselling memoir and structured as a documentary around her 34-city book tour.

This week, Netflix released a first look at Becoming, which shows M.Obama discussing her life with young women in Philadelphia at the start of her journey to find a “new track” in this phase of her life.

