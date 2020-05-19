Netflix releases a new trailer for the upcoming series, ‘Space Force’ starring Steve Carell

It seems like Netflix has always been secretly prepared for this moment. The streaming platform has released tons of new content in the last two months, and allegedly has a few more tricks up its sleeve.

This week, Netflix dropped a new trailer for its upcoming workplace comedy from The Office colleagues Steve Carell and Greg Daniels, Space Force!

Space Force stars heavy hitter Steve Carell, but the show also features John Malkovich, Diana Silvers, Tawny Newsome, Ben Schwartz alongside co-stars Lisa Kudrow, Jimmy O. Yang, Noah Emmerich, Alex Sparrow and Don Lake.

FUN FACT: The Netflix series will also come with a 10-part podcast hosted by Yang that will include interviews with the cast and crew. You can look for the podcast starting May 29 — the same day Space Force hits Netflix with new episodes Mondays and Thursdays each week.

Watch the new trailer below:

