Netflix releases a Season 2 teaser and date announcement for ‘Dead to Me’

If you found yourself binge-watching Netflix’s Dead to Me back in June, know that you were absolutely not alone. The thrilling series starring Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini became a summer sleeper success on the streaming platform.

Liz Feldman’s dark-comedy follows Jen (played by Applegate) as she struggles to solve the mystery of her husband’s hit-and-run murder! And after a classic cliffhanger season finale, we can now look forward to figuring out the aftermath between Jen and Judy.

Watch the teaser trailer below:

