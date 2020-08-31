Netflix releases a teaser trailer for ‘The Haunting of Bly Manor’

Do you remember the spooky Netflix series, ‘The Haunting of Hill House’ from a couple years ago? Well, this week the streaming giant released an official teaser trailer for ‘The Haunting of Bly Manor,’ the next chapter in the haunted anthology series!

This story revolves around Bly Manor and the lives of its inhabitants, both living and dead. The new series stars Victoria Pedretti, Henry Thomas, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Kate Siegel, T’Nia Miller, Rahul Kohli, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, Amelie Smith and Amelia Eve.

Watch the teaser below, and mark your calendar for October 9th!

