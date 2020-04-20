Netflix releases a trailer for Ryan Murphy’s latest project, ‘HOLLYWOOD’

Today (April 20), Netflix released an official trailer for Ryan Murphy’s debut series for the platform, HOLLYWOOD! Murphy and Ian Brennan created a limited drama, that brings viewers back to an alternate 1940s Hollywood and right to the Golden Tip Gasoline station, where Ernie (Dylan McDermott) runs a unique operation with a group of Tinseltown dreamers.
Murphy has described the series as a “love letter to the Golden Age of Tinseltown,” and hopes it will attempt to rewrite history when it debuts May 1.
Watch the trailer below:
HOLLYWOOD follows a group of aspiring actors and filmmakers in post-World War II Hollywood as they try to make it in Tinseltown — no matter the cost. Each character offers a unique glimpse behind the gilded curtain of Hollywood’s Golden Age, spotlighting the unfair systems and biases across race, gender and sexuality that continue to this day.