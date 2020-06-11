Netflix releases first official trailer for ‘EUROVISION SONG CONTEST: The Story Of Fire Saga’

It’s no surprise that even during quarantine and a global pandemic, Netflix has found a way to keep giving us new content to sink our teeth into. We’re willing to admit, not everything is “amazing” but at least it’s available and something new. At this point, we can’t be too picky.

This week, Netflix released an official trailer for the upcoming film, EUROVISION SONG CONTEST: The Story Of Fire Saga starring Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams!

Watch the trailer below:

