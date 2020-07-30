Netflix releases trailer for new original series, ‘Teenage Bounty Hunters’

Did you have a part-time job as a teenager? What if your part-time job was being a bounty hunter?

Earlier today (July 30), Netflix released an official trailer for their upcoming original series, Teenage Bounty Hunters! We’re introduced to 16-year-old fraternal twin sisters Sterling (Maddie Phillips) and Blair (Anjelica Bette Fellini) Wesley as they team up with veteran bounty hunter Bowser Jenkins (Kadeem Hardison) as a part-time gig diving into the world of bail-skipping criminals and suburban secrets. Oh, and they’re still full-time students, too. Talk about work/life balance …

Watch the trailer below:

