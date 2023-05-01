Netflix renews Keri Russell’s new series ‘The Diplomat’

Netflix/Alex Bailey

The series just debuted on Netflix, but the streaming service has faith our country is in safe hands with Keri Russell and her show The Diplomat.

The series has just been renewed for a second season, and star and co-producer Keri is “thrilled.”

She tells the streaming service’s Tudum blog, “I am thrilled to be headed back for another round of this smart screwball show. Dare I say it’s fun? Thank you Netflix for giving us another shot.”

The drama debuted on April 20 at #1 on Netflix’s weekly global Top 10 TV English list, with nearly 57.5 million hours viewed. In addition, it landed on the top 10 in 86 countries.

From The West Wing alumna Debora Cahn, The Diplomat has Russell playing Kate Wyler, the new U.S. ambassador to the U.K., who “lands in a high-profile job she’s unsuited for, with tectonic implications for her marriage and her political future.”

Netflix teases, “War is brewing on one continent and boiling over on another. Kate will have to diffuse international crises, forge strategic alliances in London, and adjust to her new place in the spotlight — all while trying to survive her marriage to fellow career diplomat and political star Hal Wyler (Rufus Sewell).”

