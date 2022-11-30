Netflix Sets “That 90s Show” Premiere For January

Netflix has officially set January 19th as the premier date for “That ‘90s Show”. The series is a sequel to the long-running sitcom “That ‘70s Show”, following Eric and Donna Forman’s daughter Leia (named after the “Star Wars” princess of course) spending the summer with her grandparents Red and Kitty. Leia just so happens to meet a group of teens to hang out with in her grandparent’s basement for the summer.

The series is said to keep a similar style and feel, while bringing fresh new episodes and jokes to viewer’s screens this winter. Returning cast members include Topher Grace, Laura Prepon, Wilmer Valderrama, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis all making guest appearances and Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp returning full time to parent this new batch of teens and stars Callie Haverda as Leia Forman.