Never Really Over(board): Katy Perry to be godmother of Norwegian Cruise Lines’ newest ship

Christine Hahn

Jennifer Lopez recently announced a partnership with Virgin Cruises, but now, she’s not only the pop star and American Idol judge to team up with a cruise line: Katy Perry has just been named the “godmother” of Norwegian Cruise Line’s new ship, the Norwegian Prima.

Katy will perform during the christening ceremony for the new ship, on August 27 in Reykjavík, Iceland, where the ship will launch its inaugural voyage. She’ll also bless and officially name the new ship by breaking a bottle of Champagne over the ship’s bow, per tradition.

“My most favorite way to vacation with my family is on the water. Every morning that you wake up, you get to experience an incredible new view,” Katy says in a statement.

She adds, “I love that I get to christen her with my good vibrations, and I’m so excited for this new, beautiful, high-end, high-tech ship to take the seas, and provide once-in-a-lifetime vacations for so many families.”

The ceremony in Iceland will take place just one day after the second birthday of Daisy Dove, Katy’s daughter with fiancé Orlando Bloom.

