New Billie Eilish song “NDA” dropping next week

After this weekend’s fireworks, get ready to celebrate another holiday: New Billie Eilish Music Day.

The “bad guy” artist has announced the release of another cut of her much-anticipated sophomore album, Happier Than Ever. The track is titled “NDA,” and will drop next Friday, July 9, along with a video.

“NDA” — which typically stands for “non-disclosure agreement,” a legal document that restricts a person from publicly sharing certain information — will be the fifth Happier Than Ever song to be released, following “Therefore I Am,” “Your Power,” “Lost Cause” and “my future.” The whole album arrives July 30.

Happier Than Ever is the follow-up to Eilish’s massive Grammy-winning 2019 debut WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?, which spawned singles including “bad guy,” “bury a friend,” “you should see me in a crown” and “all the good girls go to hell.”

