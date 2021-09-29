New Treat Ideas for Trick-or-Treaters

Here’s some fun treats to hand out to trick or treaters this year!

Nerd Candy Corn. I hate candy corn it’s so gross and I don’t get it at all BUT I kinda dig the candy shell and chewy inside!

New Nerds Candy Corn:

Strawberry Shell with a Strawberry Grape Filling

Grape Shell with a Strawberry Grape Filling

Strawberry-Lemon Shell with a Blue Raspberry Fruit Punch Filling

Blue Raspberry Shell with a Blue Raspberry Fruit Punch Filling

Orange Shell with a Cherry Watermelon Filling

Watermelon Shell with a Cherry Watermelon Filling

Also New This Fall:

New Nerds Trick-or-Treat Gummy Clusters.

New Nerds Mix 125 Count Halloween Bag.

New Bears & Cookies 50 Count Halloween Bag.

Turkey Dinner Candy Corn Is Back With New Flavors

Turkey Dinner + Apple Pie & Coffee: A full course Turkey Dinner in the form of candy corn with Green Beans, Roasted Turkey, Cranberry Sauce, Stuffing, Apple Pie, and Coffee flavors, this is straight out of Willy Wonka and the chocolate factory! Hopefully they got it right and you wont turn into a blueberry! But also…yum?

OR if you kid is like mine, OBSESSED with Ranch…hand out treat sized Hidden Valley! My kid would love this to be honest.