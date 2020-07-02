New Eagles concert film airing July 5 on ESPN; companion album & video due in October

Courtesy of Rhino/Scheme Engine

A new Eagles concert film titled Live from The Forum MMXVIII will premiere on ESPN this Sunday, July 5, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

The movie features performances from a sold-out three-night stand the Eagles played on September 12, 14 and 15, 2018, in the L.A. suburb of Inglewood, California. The program will be introduced by ESPN announcer Chris Berman, a longtime Eagles fan.

“Sports and music have long been at the top of the list for being able to bring people of all types together. The Eagles have been doing just that for almost half a century,” says Berman.

“We at ESPN are thrilled beyond belief to share this premiere with everyone! What a wonderful way to cap off the holiday weekend!”

Adds Eagles manager Irving Azoff, “Music and sports fans have been shut out from live events for more than three months. The premiere of Live from The Forum MMXVIII, this July 4th weekend on ESPN, is the Eagles’ gift to their fans.”

The film, along with a companion album, will be issued in multiple formats and configurations on October 16. This will be the first Eagles release featuring the group’s current lineup, which includes country star Vince Gill and Deacon Frey — son of late Eagles co-founder Glenn Frey — joining longtime members Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit.

Live from The Forum MMXVIII will be available as Blu-ray/two-CD or DVD/two-CD sets, a four-LP vinyl or two-CD audio-only collections, digitally and via streaming. A super deluxe box set featuring the Blu-ray, two CDs and four LPs also will be available.

You can pre-order the release now at Eagles.com and Rhino.com.

Here’s the full track list:

“Seven Bridges Road”

Joe Walsh: “How ya doin’?”

“Take It Easy”

“One of These Nights”

Don Henley: “Good evening, ladies and gentlemen”

“Take It to the Limit”

“Tequila Sunrise”

“In the City”

Timothy B. Schmit: “Hey, everybody, that’s Joe Walsh”

“I Can’t Tell You Why”

“New Kid in Town”

Don Henley: “Just want to thank all of you…”

“How Long”

Deacon Frey: “Hello, everybody…”

“Peaceful Easy Feeling”

“Ol’ 55”

“Lyin’ Eyes”

“Love Will Keep Us Alive”

Vince Gill: “How about a nice hand for California, man…”

“Don’t Let Our Love Start Slippin’ Away”

“Those Shoes”

“Already Gone”

“Walk Away”

Joe Walsh: “Is everybody OK?”

“Life’s Been Good”

“The Boys of Summer”

“Heartache Tonight”

“Funk #49”

“Life in the Fast Lane”

“Hotel California”

“Rocky Mountain Way”

“Desperado”

“The Long Run”

