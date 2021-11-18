New HBO Max doc ‘Jagged’ will make you appreciate Alanis Morissette’s classic 1995 album “more deeply,” says director

Glen Ballard/Courtesy HBO

You oughta know that Jagged, a documentary about Alanis Morissette and her seminal 1995 album Jagged Little Pill, airs tonight at 8 p.m. on HBO Max.

The album reveals how a then-21-year-old Alanis took the music industry by storm with her raw, emotionally honest songs. And the film’s director, Alison Klayman, tells ABC Audio that it’ll definitely have you digging out your old Jagged Little Pill CD.

“We had a party and we listened to the entire album after watching the movie and then karaoke’d all of the singles,” she laughs. “And I was like, ‘Does everybody want this?’ And it was like, ‘This is all we want.'”

She adds, “The film just really inspires people not only to understand and re-frame and appreciate more deeply the story of the album, but really just to [be] like, ‘Yeah, I really want to listen to this. I love these songs.’“

Klayman also feels now is the perfect time to revisit the album and its message of female empowerment because, she notes, “We’re kind of on the other side of the beginning of MeToo and Time’s Up.”

“Y’know, there’s [now] a framework for thinking about some of these things,” she adds. “Like Alanis says, ‘It’s not that people are suddenly talking about it — it’s just that the culture wasn’t listening. And now it is.'”

While Alanis participated in the making of the film, she later publicly denounced it as salacious and refused to attend the premiere. Admitting she was “definitely surprised” by Alanis’ reaction, Klayman says, “I felt like this is a film that was made so collaboratively and with such a spirit of celebration and respect.”

She adds, “My hope is that she feels the love and support and can appreciate that, y’know, that is the impact of this film.”

