New Kids on the Block announces rescheduled Fenway Park show

New Kids on the Block has rescheduled their hometown show at Boston’s Fenway Park, after their initial plans were postponed due to the pandemic.

The concert, which had originally been scheduled for September 2020, will now take place on August 6 with special guests Bell Biv Devoe and other surprise appearances.

“It’s been a challenging year for so many,” New Kids on the Block member Donnie Wahlberg says in a statement. “We can’t think of a better way to get back to doing what we love most — than being with our fans, and hitting the stage, in the most sacred of venues. It will be an emotional night and we plan to give our fans a celebration unlike anything our city has seen.”

All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date. There will also be a limited number of new seats available, which go on sale to the general public on Friday, May 21 at 10 a.m. ET on LiveNation.com. Pre-sales for the new tickets begin Wednesday, May 19.

NKOTB, Live Nation and the Boston Red Sox will also distribute a number of tickets to local healthcare workers and first responders to show appreciation for their tireless work throughout the pandemic.

