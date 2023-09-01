New Kids on the Block reissuing comeback album ‘The Block’ as ‘The Block Revisited’

Austin Hargrave

Fifteen years ago — September 2, 2008 — New Kids on the Block released their first album in 14 years: The Block. Featuring Pussycat Dolls, Akon, New Edition, Ne-Yo and a just-getting-started Lady Gaga, it reached #2 on the Billboard 200.

Now, the group is reissuing the album as The Block Revisited. It features a new collaboration with members of the K-pop group SEVENTEEN, “Dirty Dancing (Dem Jointz Remix),” which is available now. Also included is the fan-favorite song “Coming Home” — the first time it’s been available in any format.

The Block Revisited will be available November 3 in various formats: CD and digital versions, plus a two-LP vinyl set in orange and blue and an Amazon-exclusive purple vinyl set.

“The Block album didn’t only mark the reunion of our band — it sparked the reunion of our band with our fans! I could never over estimate how much the songs and the spirit of this album mean to all of us,” says Donnie Wahlberg in a statement. “The Block Revisited is a celebration of the magical bond that we’ve built over the last 15 years.”

Here’s the track list for The Block Revisited:

“Click Click Click”

“Single” (NKOTB And NE-YO)

“Big Girl Now” (feat. Lady Gaga)

“Summertime”

“2 In The Morning”

“Grown Man” (feat. The Pussycat Dolls And Teddy Riley)

“Dirty Dancing”

“Sexify My Love”

“Twisted”

“Full Service” (feat. New Edition)

“Lights, Camera, Action”

“Put It On My Tab” (feat. Akon)

“Stare At You”

“One Song”

“Don’t Cry”

“Officially Over”

“Looking Like Danger”

“Message from Alma Wahlberg”

“Close To You”

“Message from Tom McIntyre”

“Coming Home”

“Dirty Dancing” (Dem Jointz Remix) feat. JOSHUA, DK & DINO of SEVENTEEN

“Summertime” (REDONE Remix)

“Wanna Fall In Love”

“Girls Night Out”

“You Got My Heart”

“Sweat”

“Click Click Click” (Phantogram Remix)

“Single” (Stonebridge Remix) [Club Mix]

“2 In The Morning” (Space Cowboy Remix)

