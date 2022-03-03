New Kids on the Block revive the 80s with En Vogue, Salt-N-Pepa and Rick Astley to hype their Mixtape Tour

ABC

New Kids on the Block have reassembled and are ready to kick off an all-new tour starting later this spring.

Donnie Wahlberg, Jordan and Jonathan Knight, Joey McIntyre and Danny Wood are reuniting for their second Mixtape Tour after going on hiatus to work on individual projects during the pandemic. To further excite fans, NKOTB reached back in time and brought back the 80s to unveil their upcoming trek in a nostalgia-filled video announcement.

The group hailed the biggest music videos of the 80s, such as Twisted Sister‘s “We’re Not Gonna Take It,” Devo‘s “Whip It” and Rick Astley‘s “Never Gonna Give You Up.” Speaking of Rick, he joined NKOTB for the video — as well as Salt-N-Pepa and En Vogue — because they are all part of the upcoming tour.

All four acts jumped in the studio together to record the all-new single “Bring Back the Time,” made especially for the retro announcement video. “Every single artist was so excited to jump in and be a part of this song. It’s an anthem. It’s uplifting. It’s fun and it’s exactly what we could all use right now,” Donny told Billboard about why they all went the extra step to make the song.

Donny also teased an upcoming EP, saying “We definitely have new music coming. At this point we have five songs recorded, all just really fun extensions of ‘Bring Back the Time’ — but much more moody, very ‘80s.”

Will fans hear these new tracks on the new NKOTB tour? Find out when the Mixtape Tour kicks off on May 10 at Cincinnati’s Heritage Bank Center. It’ll run for over 50 stops before wrapping at the end of July.

Tickets are available to purchase now.

