New Kids on the Block will take on New Edition at the 2021 American Music Awards

Two OGs of the boy-band genre, New Kids on the Block and New Edition, will face off against each other on the American Music Awards later this month.

The AMAs is introducing a series of segments called “My Hometown,” which will feature the places and people that helped shaped music’s biggest names. For both New Kids and New Edition, that place is Boston, so the two will share the stage for the first time in what the show has dubbed the “Battle of Boston.” The last time New Kids performed on the show was 2010; New Edition was last featured in 1997.

Another performance will feature Kane Brown, the country/pop star who’s recorded hits like “Be Like That,” “Memory” and “One Thing Right.” He’ll perform at Tennessee State University, and talk about his roots in that state and in Georgia.

Hosted by Cardi B, the 2021 American Music Awards will air on November 21 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. Previously announced performers include Olivia Rodrigo, BTS with Megan Thee Stallion, and Bad Bunny.

