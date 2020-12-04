New mom Katy Perry has the answer to the age-old sleep deprivation struggle

ABC

Any new mother will tell you that one of the drawbacks of having a baby is the sleep deprivation you experience. However, Katy Perry says she’s able to deal with it because she has a powerful tool in her arsenal: meditation.

Katy was one of many celebs who appeared on the David Lynch Foundation’s Meditate America virtual benefit and concert Thursday night. It extolled the benefits of TM — Transcendental Meditation — as a way to relieve PTSD, depression and anxiety, particularly for veterans, healthcare workers on the COVID-19 front lines, and families and children at risk.

Katy, a longtime proponent of TM and a longtime supporter of the Foundation, spoke with Hugh Jackman and his wife Deborra–Lee Furness during her appearance. Noting that she’s a new mom to daughter Daisy Dove, Katy explained that for her, the sleep deprivation struggle is real.

“She’s such a gift,” Katy said of Daisy. “But there is sometimes a challenge concerning sleep — no matter how much support you have. But where am I going to get those six hours that I used to get? Where did it go? And it went. But I know how to get it back!”

The answer, Katy says, is meditation.

“I mean, there’s so many different ways that TM has blessed me, but in this particular moment as a new mother, I take 20 minutes,” she shared. “And not only do I find the deepest rest that I need, that my body is desperate for — that my brain is desperate for, as a reset — but it feels like, literally, I’ve stolen two plus hours, maybe three hours from the clock!”

Katy added that she’s shared her meditation techniques with her colleagues, who find it a great help for their anxiety.

