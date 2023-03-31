New Music Friday: Bebe Rexha, Charlie Puth, Jisoo and more

Bebe Rexha has released her new single, “Call on Me.” The catchy club anthem is the latest track from her upcoming album, Bebe, which is due out April 28. “God only knows how long I’ve waited for this, it’s been the longest time,” she sings on the song. “If I need a lover, someone to save me, someone to set me free—I call on me.”

Charlieonnafriday teams up with Lil Tjay for the song “Same Friends.” They also released the music video for the track, featuring Charlie and his pre-fame pals from Seattle hanging out in a nice L.A. home, before heading out to Lil Tjay’s house, where they continue the hang session with Tjay’s group of friends.

Charlie Puth joins forces with country-pop duo Dan + Shay for a new tune called “That’s Not How This Works.” On Thursday, Charlie debuted a six-minute short film to accompany the song, co-starring Sabrina Carpenter. A shortened version of the music video is also out now.

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo is out with her first solo single album, [ME]. The two-song collection features the lead single “꽃(FLOWER)” — which gets a floral-filled music video — and a track called “All Eyes on Me.”

Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding have dropped the Church Version of their new song “Miracle,” featuring echo-y angelic vocals by Ellie set to organ and harp instrumentals. A performance video shot in St. Bartholomew the Great, London’s oldest surviving church, also premiered Friday.

