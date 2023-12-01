New Music Friday: Beyoncé, Tyla, Jung Kook and more

In honor of opening weekend of Beyoncé‘s Renaissance concert film, the singer has released new music. She dropped off a new song titled “My House,” following the Los Angeles and London premieres of Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé, which chronicles her Renaissance World Tour. “A gift from the queen for the opening weekend of the Renaissance film,” reads the caption on Apple Music’s Instagram announcement. “Listen now to @beyonce’s new track ‘MY HOUSE.'”

Following the success of her viral hit “Water,” Tyla has announced her self-titled debut album will be released on March 1. Three new tracks are also available now: “Truth or Dare,” “Butterflies” and “On and On.”

Jung Kook has released a new version of his song “Standing Next to You” featuring Usher. “This remix adds a velvety touch to the energetic vibe of the original version, showcasing the synergy between the two artists in full force,” a statement from Big Hit Music reads.

Lana Del Rey has shared a cover of the John Denver song “Take Me Home, Country Roads.” The “Summertime Sadness” artist reimagines the folksy 1971 tribute to West Virginia in her signature melancholic style. You can listen to the cover now via digital outlets.

MAX has released a new song in honor of his daughter’s third birthday. The track is named after her — “Edie Celine” — and is accompanied by a music video featuring home videos of Edie’s first few years. “A few hours after my daughter was born I was curled up with her in my arms in the hospital room rocking chair,” MAX says in a statement. “I was overwhelmed with emotion and this song started flowing out of me. A small time capsule to a moment that I’ll treasure in my heart forever. Enjoy ‘EDIE CELINE’.”

