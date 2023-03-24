New music Friday: BTS’ Jimin, Demi Lovato, Hailee Steinfeld and more

It’s Friday! Let’s see who’s out with new tunes …

BTS‘ Jimin is out with his debut solo album, FACE, and he also released the official music video for the album’s main track, “Like Crazy.”

Demi Lovato updated their 2013 hit “Heart Attack” by giving it a mosh-ready rock makeover. The singer also rerecorded their vocals for the rebooted song, which features a bumping drum beat and heavy guitars.

Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding dropped the music video for their new techno song “Miracle.” The video sees Ellie standing in a desert as a storm rolls in, as well as people who are seemingly worshipping her.

Hailee Steinfeld released new song “SunKissing,” which appears to be designed to make fans think about the summer months. Critics are already hailing the song as a contender for a summertime smash.

﻿Trevor Daniel﻿ dropped “SYL” and its music video. He said in a statement, “To me, this record is special – it’s about finding myself and finally being true to that version of me that maybe I’ve suppressed for a while.”

The estate of the late Whitney Houston released I Go to the Rock: The Gospel Music of Whitney Houston, which includes 15 tracks — six of which are never-before-heard songs. The album showcases Whitney’s deep love of gospel music.











