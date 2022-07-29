New Music Friday: Calvin Harris, Hailee Steinfeld, The Kid LAROI, Marshmello, BLACKPINK, Dixie, Jackson Wang and AJR

It’s Friday! Let’s see who’s out with new tunes…

﻿Calvin Harris ﻿unleashed the R&B-infused track “New to You,” featuring ﻿Normani﻿, ﻿Tinashe﻿ and ﻿Offset﻿. The new song is off his forthcoming ﻿Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2, due out next Friday.

Hailee Steinfeld was “Starving” to release new music, so she’s out with “Coast” — her first song since 2020! The beachy single also features Silk Sonic‘s Anderson .Paak, who assists with a few rap verses.

The Kid LAROI is featured on Nardo Wick‘s new song “Burning Up,” and the two just released its music video!

Speaking of collabs, Marshmello tapped Mae Muller for “American Psycho,” which is about breaking up with a toxic person. The song also features Trippie Redd, who shares his side of the story in the heartbreak anthem.

BLACKPINK got a virtual makeover for “Ready For Love.” The K-Pop group dropped a computer-animated music video to further illustrate their infectious new song.

Dixie premiered the breakup anthem “Someone to Blame.” The TikTok sings about heartbreak and how she is not going to fight her ex for blaming her for their doomed relationship. The song is off her newly released debut album, a letter to me.

Jackson Wang dropped his latest single, “Cruel,” which is featured on his forthcoming album ﻿MAGIC MAN﻿ ﻿﻿– due out August 9. The song’s music video — which also came out — depicts a demonic Jackson breathing fire and battling dark forces.

AJR has premiered a new single called “I Won’t.” The track is described as the brother trio’s version of a “punk ‘F-you’ song.”

