New Music Friday: Cardi & Megan, Dove & Marshmello & more

Today’s New Music Friday brings a few collabs, an album from a BTS member and a single that documents how one artist met his girlfriend.

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion are back with “Bongos,” a new single and video that features them twerking on a beach and a pool while wearing a series of fabulous outfits. The song’s not quite as filthy as “WAP,” but it’s not clean, either.

Dove Cameron has teamed with Marshmello for a track called “Other Boys,” in which she sings, “Why can’t you want me like the other boys do?/They stare at me while I stare at you.” That chorus is taken from a song Dove loves called “Crave You” by Flight Facilities.

Dove says she “couldn’t imagine anyone better [than Marshmello] to mesh the chill pop/noir melancholy I was wanting with just enough dance and nostalgia.”

The Chainsmokers have released a new song called “Summertime Friends,” from their “TCS5 era.” On Instagram, the duo’s Drew Taggart says the song’s about the night he met his girlfriend Mari at a party in LA. “Luckily I had the courage to ask for her number at the end of the night and luckily she was feeling open minded,” Drew writes. “The songs ends there … I love writing about small moments, especially ones with tension like this. I hope it makes you feel something.”

BTS‘ V is out with his first solo album, Layover, and the official music video for “Slow Dancing.” “Since I’m the last one to release a solo album among BTS members, I am nervous, but I’ll show everyone what I’ve been working on one layer at a time,” says V. “Layover is an album that captures the essence of who Kim Taehyung is as a person. It’s fresh, surprising, and relaxing.”

(“Bongos” video contains uncensored profanity.)

