New Music Friday: Charlie Puth & Jungkook, Dove Cameron, Avril Lavigne & more

Today’s NMF includes a long-awaited collaboration, some follow-ups to breakout hits, an unexpected cover and more.

After months of teases, Charlie Puth has finally dropped his joint single and video with BTS‘ Jungkook, “Left and Right.” The two first worked together at an awards show in 2018.

Dove Cameron has followed up her breakout hit “Boyfriend” with a new track, “Breakfast,” in which she sings menacingly, “I eat boys like you for breakfast.” Dove wrote the song because she was tired of the “pervasive and constricting male-dominated energy all around me making me feel like I was somehow set up to lose a game I didn’t even want to play.”

Avril Lavigne has teamed up with Spotify’s Singles series to release a cover of Adele’s #1 hit “Hello.” According to NME.com, Avril says she’s been “dying to do a cover” of the song. She also released an acoustic version of her own song “Love Sux.”

Leah Kate, who’s breaking out with the song “10 Things I Hate About You,” has dropped a new track, “Twinkle Twinkle Little B***h,” in which she rails against a “narcissist,” singing, “You broke my heart in two/hate your guts you make me sick.”

“Cool Kids” band Echosmith is back with a new song, “Hang Around,” which lead singer Sydney Sierota says is about “how when a love feels so right, there’s no way we could’ve planned it ourselves. So all you want to do is be around it.”

Hayley Kiyoko has released “Deep in the Woods,” a new track from her upcoming album, Panorama. She says the song “captures the feeling of instant connection, as if you’ve known someone forever even though you’ve only just met.”

(Some videos contain uncensored profanity.)

