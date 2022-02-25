New Music Friday: DNCE, Nessa Barrett, OneRepublic and GAYLE

It’s new music Friday, so let’s see who’s out with new tunes!

DNCE is back after a four-year hiatus, teaming with DJ Kygo for their new track, “Dancing Feet,” designed to make people want to dance along. DNCE will drop the track’s official music video on Monday.

Nessa Barrett released the powerful new single and music video for “dying on the inside,” in which the TikTok star calls out impossible beauty standards. Nessa, who struggles with an eating disorder, said she “couldn’t stop crying” when she first heard her new song and said it’s “one of the most honest songs that I’ve ever made.”

OneRepublic not only announced their first American tour in years, they also released their all-new single, “West Coast,” and its music video. The moody single features Ryan Tedder‘s signature soaring vocals as he sings about wanting to escape to Los Angeles and hide from his troubles — but he soon realizes he’s not the only one who ran away from their problems.

“abcdefu” singer GAYLE teamed with Justus Bennetts for his new single, “Don’t Trip.” The anthemic track is about the two rising above peer pressure and enjoying life as they want to live it. The duo also teamed for a music video that sees them chasing away customers at a diner so they can goof off uninterrupted.

