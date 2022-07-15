New Music Friday: Ellie Goulding, J-Hope, Calvin Harris, Jason Derulo, Bella Poarch and Oliver Tree

It’s Friday! Let’s see who’s out with new tunes…

﻿Ellie Goulding﻿ is out with “Easy Lover,” which features ﻿Big Sean﻿. “I wrote ‘Easy Lover’ in LA with Julia Michaels after conversations about the age-old tale of being infatuated by someone cool and beautiful knowing that they will never quite feel the same,” she revealed in a statement.

J-Hope released the music video for “Arson,” which closes out his new album, Jack in the Box. The song is about his fans’ passion and how the fire has burned nearly out of control — so he has to choose to put it out or let it burn uncontrollably.

Calvin Harris tapped Halsey, Justin Timberlake and Pharrell for “Stay With Me,” a ’70s funk-inspired EDM track that sounds like quite the summer track.

Remember that “Jiggle Jiggle” rap that took over TikTok? Jason Derulo put his own spin on it and joined Louis Theroux, Duke & Jones and Amelia Dimz for an all new remix. It takes the song’s iconic opening and pairs it with some original verses from Derulo — as well as him singing his name out loud.

Bella Poarch is back with a new song, this time called “Dolls,” which will feature on her new EP of the same name. Bella says the track is “about self-empowerment and confidence.” She adds in the statement her “gentle but fierce, beautiful but deadly” track is about knowing when to stand up for one’s self.

﻿Oliver Tree﻿ dropped “Placeholder,” which he revealed is about “a dinner I went to a few months back,” where the person who was supposed to sit next to him was a no-show. “It was the most beautiful, elegant plate and utensils set up that went completely unused,” he said. It struck him so much, he wrote a song about it.













