New Music Friday: GAYLE, will.i.am and more

GAYLE’s got a new track called “don’t call me pretty.” She’s been previewing the song live on her supporting tour dates for Taylor Swift, and the song’s accompanying visual features vlog footage from the road.

Will.i.am is the new “global artist in residence” for Formula 1 racing. As part of his role, he’s released a new single called “THE FORMULA,” featuring Lil Wayne. It’s the first in a series of upcoming F-1-inspired tracks that will culminate in a solo album set for release in the fall. “It’s a thrill to merge my passions – high-performance auto racing and music – in this pioneering alliance,” will.i.am says in a statement. “Our goal is to shatter traditional boundaries by fusing music and racing, creating unforgettable experiences that introduce new fans to the excitement of F1 and showcasing the world’s finest artists and performers.”

Toosii has enlisted Khalid for “Favorite Song (Remix).” Toosii says he’s “been wanting to collab with [Khalid] on the right track for a while, and I think we picked the perfect one.”

Celine Dion‘s new movie, Love Again, is out today, featuring her new song, “I’ll Be.” The lyric video for the track features scenes from the movie, as well as photos of fans holding signs with messages for Celine about how much she means to them. The Love Again soundtrack, including a total of five new Celine songs, will officially be released May 12.

The official music video for David Guetta‘s track “Baby Don’t Hurt Me,” with Coi Leray and Anne-Marie, is out now. In the clip, the three enjoy a wild night out at an underground club.

