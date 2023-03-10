New Music Friday: JVKE, Niall Horan, Khalid, Becky G and Zara Larsson

It’s Friday! Let’s see who’s out with new tunes …

“Golden Hour” singer JVKE hopped on two new remixes of “Hero” with Martin Garrix — a “DubVision Remix” and a “Space Ducks Remix.” You can listen to both on Apple Music and other streaming platforms.

Niall Horan released the acoustic version of his new song “Heaven.” He said his fans had been asking for an acoustic version since he released the song.

﻿Zara Larsson﻿ also released a stripped-back acoustic version of her song “Can’t Tame Her,” which she first debuted at Rolling Stone’s livestream concert series last month. Fans had been begging her to release it as a single.

PNAU, the group that collaborated with Elton John and Dua Lipa for “Cold Heart,” has teamed up with Khalid for the new song “The Hard Way.” Khalid said in a statement, “It’s just awesome, it’s feel-good but then the lyrics have that melancholy, bittersweet thing about them. It’s that juxtaposition, that the lyrics are heartbreakingly sad but if you listen to the song you can’t help but smile.”

﻿Becky G﻿ released “Arranca,” which features Dominican singer Omega. The song blends hip-hop, R&B and merengue. Fans can also watch the steamy music video now.









Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.