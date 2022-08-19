New music Friday: Macklemore, Lukas Graham, Bazzi, BLACKPINK, Maren Morris and Zedd

It’s Friday! Let’s see who’s out with new tunes …

Macklemore has dropped “Maniac” featuring Windser. The track overflows with up-tempo indie-infused pop. Macklemore says the song is “about the euphoria of a relationship that isn’t perfect, but an addictive journey of the ups and downs that make you both who you are.”

Lukas Graham is back and has teamed up with Khalid for “Wish You Were Here.” Lukas said his new song is “an anthem to the best friends. We all know the feeling of standing on the edge or the top of the world and missing someone special.”

Bazzi is out with “Heaven,” and he said this song is a “nice precursor to all the madness and insanity that they’re going to get to hear on the album.” His forthcoming record, Infinite Dream, arrives September 16.

BLACKPINK unleashed their defiant track “Pink Venom” and its music video. The girl group says the song reflects their identity by capturing their “essence” and “confidence.” Their new album, Born Pink, arrives September 16.

﻿Maren Morris ﻿teamed up with her “The Middle” collaborator, ﻿Zedd,﻿ for a new song, “Make You Say,” which features the EDM duo ﻿BEAUZ﻿. Zedd reveals he’s been working on the song for about four years. The trio teamed for the all-new music video, which also came out today.

