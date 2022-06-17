New Music Friday: Madonna; Måneskin; Black Eyed Peas, Shakira & David Guetta

New Music Friday features two dance-floor bangers and a new take on a song that’s more than 50 years old.

When Black Eyed Peas first teamed up with David Guetta, the result was the #1 smash “I Gotta Feeling.” When they first teamed up with Shakira, the result was the global hit “Girl Like Me.” Now, all three of those artists have come together on a new song called “Don’t You Worry,” from the Peas’ upcoming ninth album. There’s also a big-budget alien-themed video.

The latest release from Madonna’s upcoming dance compilation Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones is the “Ray of Light (Ultra Violet Mix)” by Sasha. The remix of the title track of Madonna’s 1998 album was #1 on the Billboard Dance Club Songs chart 24 years ago. There’s also a 4K HD remastered version of the video for the track. The 16-track streaming version of Finally Enough Love drops June 24.

Finally, Måneskin, whose hit cover of “Beggin'” proves they’re great at reimagining other artists’ songs, have put their spin on Elvis Presley‘s 1968 single “If I Can Dream” for the soundtrack of the upcoming movie ELVIS. The band’s Damiano David told NME, “The meaning of the song is very contemporary: ‘If I can dream of a better land/Where all my brothers walk hand in hand.’ It’s about uniting, it’s about peace, freedom and happiness, and it’s coming out at the right moment.”

“We’re really proud of what we did and to be part of this project,” he adds. “I have a feeling it’s going to be amazing.”

