New music Friday: MAX, Gavin DeGraw, Khalid and more

It’s Friday! Let’s see who’s out with new tunes.

MAX is out with “Gucci Bag,” a smooth track that is reminiscent of steamy 70s love songs. “I was writing with my friends… and we hit a wall creatively, so we decided to loop a beat we worked on while we played Catan for two hours,” MAX says of how the song came to be. “I had this title ‘Gucci Bag’ in mind as a metaphor for feeling really confident and, midway through the game, inspiration hit and I grabbed the mic and sang this chorus.”

Gavin DeGraw released “Summertime,” the latest track off his forthcoming album, Face the River. The nostalgic track is Gavin’s love letter to his childhood memories of growing up in New York’s Catskill Mountains.

Khalid wants you to get ready for summer with “Skyline.” He said of the hypnotic track, “‘Skyline,’ to me is a recharge and full of summer vibes. I hope it brings my fans joy and gets them through any dark times they may be going through.” He also released the feel-good music video that sees him and his friends enjoying life.

It’s been three years since we’ve heard from her, but American Idol winner Maddie Poppe just dropped a disco-inspired track called “One That Got Away.” Another Idol winner, David Cook, has a new song, “TABOS,” which stands for “This’ll All Be Over Soon.” Both will appear on The Great Idol Reunion May 2 on ABC.

“Ghost Town” singer ﻿Benson Boone﻿ returns with “In the Stars,” which is about reminiscing about those who’re gone. Boone wrote this song in the memory of his great grandmother, adding, “This song is about all the beautiful memories that we hope to keep from our passed loved ones.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.