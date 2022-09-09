New Music Friday: Meghan Trainor, Echosmith, MAX, Trevor Daniel and Jackson Wang

It’s Friday! Let’s see who’s out with new tunes…

﻿Meghan Trainor ﻿asks, “Don’t I Make It Look Easy?” This song is a tongue-and-cheek message about people stressing over the fake, picture-perfect lives they see on social media. “My intention with this song is to let everyone out there know that even though they might be feeling overwhelmed, they’re doing a great job,” she said.

Echosmith dropped “Cool Kids (our version),” a reimagination of their 2013 sleeper hit. This remix offers a more alternative sound and a new bridge. Echosmith says the new song is “a therapeutic, full-circle moment” for them.

﻿MAX﻿ has teamed with Keshi for the romantic new song “It’s You.” The singer wrote it for his wife, Emily, and says it’s “a love story that’s all about the little moments that feel warm and close in a relationship” and “wanting to hold onto a feeling forever.”

﻿Trevor Daniel﻿ is out with “Story,” a song rich with percussion and alt-rock-driven bass riffs. The singer says the song is about the “two sides of a story” that come out of a breakup and “wondering what others are hearing about me and how I’m being portrayed.”

Jackson Wang dropped “Blue” to celebrate his newly released album MAGIC MAN. The singer said of his new effort, “MAGIC MAN is the ultimate form of oneself, having gone through different peaks and valleys of life to arrive at the most authentic version.”

