New Music Friday: Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice, Gwen Stefani and more

Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice have reworked the classic Aqua song “Barbie Girl” for the just-released track “Barbie World (with Aqua).” The song will appear on Barbie The Album, the companion to the upcoming Barbie movie starring Margot Robbie. Both the movie and album will be released Friday, July 21. (Video contains uncensored profanity.)

Gwen Stefani is back with her first new music since 2021’s “Slow Clap,” featuring Saweetie. The latest is “True Babe,” produced by Swedish duo Jack & Coke and LA-based rocker Kthrash. Next up for Stefani, she’ll play two shows with Pink at BST Hyde Park in London on June 24 and 25.

Carly Rae Jepsen is out with the new single “Shy Boy,” described as a “sparkling disco anthem with lashings of funk.” This is Carly’s first new music since releasing her 2022 album, The Loneliest Time.

The Weeknd has shared a new song from his HBO series The Idol. The latest is “One of the Girls,” featuring his co-star Lily-Rose Depp and BLACKPINK’s Jennie. The full soundtrack to the series is set to drop June 30. Episode four of The Idol airs Sunday, June 25. (Video contains uncensored profanity.)

Kim Petras’ debut album is finally out. The Grammy-winning singer just dropped Feed The Beast, featuring such songs as “Alone” featuring Nicki Minaj; “King of Hearts,” which she debuted at Governor’s Ball; and “Unholy,” her Grammy-winning collaboration with Sam Smith.

Kelly Clarkson is out with her 10th studio album, chemistry. The singer’s post-divorce album features 14 tracks, including “mine” / “me,” “favorite kind of high” featuring Steve Martin, “Rock Hudson” and the closing track, “that’s right” featuring Sheila E.

