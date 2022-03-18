New Music Friday: Normani, Charli XCX, Jewel and Mandy Moore

It’s new music Friday, so let’s see who’s out with new tunes.

﻿Normani﻿ released her sultry new track, “Fair,” to further tease fans about her forthcoming debut project. The single helps show off the ﻿Fifth Harmony﻿ singer’s softer vocals as well as her ability to seamlessly roam through the octaves as she wonders out loud, “Is it fair that you moved on?/ ‘Cause I swear that I haven’t.”

Charli XCX is ready to Crash into us with her new album, starting with the single “Lightning.” The track flirts with some grunge guitar elements before diving into rhythm that blends a nostalgic 80s beat with modern-day EDM trills and phasers. The song is about Charli falling fast and hard for someone, but fearing lighting — or a heartbreak — will strike her down again.

﻿Jewel ﻿is back with an Americana-inspired single, “Long Way ‘Round,” which will feature on her forthcoming album, ﻿Freewheelin’ Woman. The nostalgic track is about “overcoming something difficult, even if it requires getting lost or taking the longer way around,” she said in a statement. “The heart and mind are powerful muscles that are always willing to adapt and grow when you let them.”

﻿Mandy Moore ﻿tapped her ﻿This Is Us﻿ co-stars, as well as ﻿Hilary Duff﻿, ﻿Karamo Brown﻿, ﻿Amanda Kloots ﻿and other famous faces ﻿to help her create the music video for “In Real Life.” The sweet video shows Mandy spending time with her family, friends and those who turned to music to help them through the pandemic. The song is the title track of Mandy’s forthcoming album, due out May 13.

