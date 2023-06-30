New Music Friday: Rita Ora, Dean Lewis & Julia Michaels and more

Olivia Rodrigo is back with her new song “vampire,” but here are some other new tracks dropping this week:

Following her hit “Praising You” featuring Fatboy Slim, Rita Ora has released her new single, “Don’t Think Twice,” along with its music video directed by her husband, Taika Waititi. “It’s about not thinking twice and just jumping in, romantically,” she explains in a statement. “You only live once, so it’s really about seizing the moment, and not being held back by thoughts of what might or might not happen.”

Dean Lewis and Julia Michaels have teamed up for a new track called “In a Perfect World.” The song describes being scared to jump into a relationship, but imagines what it would be like “in a perfect world.”

Adam Lambert and DJ/producer Sigala are out with a three-song EP featuring remixes of their Sylvester cover, “You Make Me Feel (Mighty Real).” The remixed versions of the Pride anthem come from MikeQ, 808 BEACH and Husko.

New music from episode five of The Idol is out now. The Weeknd has released the tracks “Like a God” and “False Idols” featuring Lil Baby and Suzanna Son.

David Archuleta has dropped his new song, “I’m Yours,” along with a lyric video. “‘I’m Yours’ is a song I wanted to get people dancing and smiling to,” he says in a statement. “It’s all about letting yourself go and being happy with a feel good, summery vibe.”

